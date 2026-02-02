MP condemns Ambati remarks

Narasaraopet: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu condemned the derogatory remarks made by former minister Ambati Rambabu against Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and demanded a public apology. In a statement, he said such language reflects the political culture of the YSR Congress Party. He alleged that leaders who resort to abuse and unethical practices gain recognition and positions in the party.

He said the belief that abusive remarks or jail terms earn public sympathy is wrong, as people are closely watching. Referring to the 2024 elections, he said voters had already rejected such behaviour and urged leaders to maintain dignity and responsibility in politics.