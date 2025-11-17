IPL 2026 Retentions: Full Team Lists and Purse Details

IPL teams have announced their retained players for the 2026 season.

A total of 173 players are retained.

This includes 49 overseas players.

Teams will take ₹237.55 crore to the auction.

There are 77 slots open.

The auction is on 16 December in Abu Dhabi.

Team Purse Highlights

KKR has the biggest purse: ₹64.3 crore

CSK has the next biggest: ₹43.4 crore

PBKS kept the most players: 21

MI and GT kept 20 players each

Squad Summary (Very Short)

CSK: 16 players

DC: 17 players

GT: 20 players

KKR: 12 players

LSG: 19 players

MI: 20 players

PBKS: 21 players

RCB: 17 players

RR: 16 players

SRH: 15 players

Retained Players (Short Lists)

CSK

MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (T)

Overseas: Overton, Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Brevis

DC

KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana (T)

Overseas: Starc, Chameera, Stubbs

GT

Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Siraj, Sai Sudharsan

Overseas: Rashid, Buttler, Rabada, Phillips

KKR

Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

Overseas: Narine, Powell

LSG

Rishabh Pant, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Overseas: Markram, Marsh, Breetzke, Pooran

MI

Rohit Sharma, Bumrah, Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya

Overseas: Boult, Jacks, Rickelton, Rutherford

PBKS

Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran

Overseas: Jansen, Stoinis, Ferguson, Bartlett

RR

Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel

Overseas: Archer, Sam Curran, Hetmyer, Burger

RCB

Virat Kohli, Patidar, Jitesh Sharma

Overseas: Hazlewood, Salt, Tim David, Shepherd

SRH

Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Harshal Patel

Overseas: Cummins, Head, Klaasen, Carse

