  1. Home
  2. Sports
Sports

IPL 2026 Retentions: Full Team Lists and Purse Details

  • Created On:  17 Nov 2025 6:33 PM IST
IPL 2026 Retentions: Full Team Lists and Purse Details
X
IPL 2026 retentions are out with 173 players kept by 10 teams. KKR has the biggest purse, while PBKS retained the most players.

IPL teams have announced their retained players for the 2026 season.

A total of 173 players are retained.

This includes 49 overseas players.

Teams will take ₹237.55 crore to the auction.

There are 77 slots open.

The auction is on 16 December in Abu Dhabi.

Team Purse Highlights

KKR has the biggest purse: ₹64.3 crore

CSK has the next biggest: ₹43.4 crore

PBKS kept the most players: 21

MI and GT kept 20 players each

Squad Summary (Very Short)

CSK: 16 players

DC: 17 players

GT: 20 players

KKR: 12 players

LSG: 19 players

MI: 20 players

PBKS: 21 players

RCB: 17 players

RR: 16 players

SRH: 15 players

Retained Players (Short Lists)

CSK

MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (T)

Overseas: Overton, Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Brevis

DC

KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana (T)

Overseas: Starc, Chameera, Stubbs

GT

Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Siraj, Sai Sudharsan

Overseas: Rashid, Buttler, Rabada, Phillips

KKR

Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

Overseas: Narine, Powell

LSG

Rishabh Pant, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Overseas: Markram, Marsh, Breetzke, Pooran

MI

Rohit Sharma, Bumrah, Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya

Overseas: Boult, Jacks, Rickelton, Rutherford

PBKS

Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran

Overseas: Jansen, Stoinis, Ferguson, Bartlett

RR

Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel

Overseas: Archer, Sam Curran, Hetmyer, Burger

RCB

Virat Kohli, Patidar, Jitesh Sharma

Overseas: Hazlewood, Salt, Tim David, Shepherd

SRH

Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Harshal Patel

Overseas: Cummins, Head, Klaasen, Carse

If you want, I can now create the SEO title, meta description, and keywords.

Tags

IPL 2026 retentionsIPL retained players 2026IPL purse remainingIPL 2026 auctionIPL team list 2026IPL retention newsIPL squad 2026IPL overseas players retainedIPL cricket newsIPL 2026 team purse

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Dyson Deal Days: Unbeatable Offers Ahead of Black Friday

Up to ₹25,000 off on Dyson’s most popular technologies

Dyson Deal Days: Unbeatable Offers Ahead of Black Friday

National News

More
Share it
X