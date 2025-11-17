IPL 2026 Retentions: Full Team Lists and Purse Details
IPL 2026 retentions are out with 173 players kept by 10 teams. KKR has the biggest purse, while PBKS retained the most players.
IPL teams have announced their retained players for the 2026 season.
A total of 173 players are retained.
This includes 49 overseas players.
Teams will take ₹237.55 crore to the auction.
There are 77 slots open.
The auction is on 16 December in Abu Dhabi.
Team Purse Highlights
KKR has the biggest purse: ₹64.3 crore
CSK has the next biggest: ₹43.4 crore
PBKS kept the most players: 21
MI and GT kept 20 players each
Squad Summary (Very Short)
CSK: 16 players
DC: 17 players
GT: 20 players
KKR: 12 players
LSG: 19 players
MI: 20 players
PBKS: 21 players
RCB: 17 players
RR: 16 players
SRH: 15 players
Retained Players (Short Lists)
CSK
MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (T)
Overseas: Overton, Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Brevis
DC
KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana (T)
Overseas: Starc, Chameera, Stubbs
GT
Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Siraj, Sai Sudharsan
Overseas: Rashid, Buttler, Rabada, Phillips
KKR
Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana
Overseas: Narine, Powell
LSG
Rishabh Pant, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan
Overseas: Markram, Marsh, Breetzke, Pooran
MI
Rohit Sharma, Bumrah, Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya
Overseas: Boult, Jacks, Rickelton, Rutherford
PBKS
Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran
Overseas: Jansen, Stoinis, Ferguson, Bartlett
RR
Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel
Overseas: Archer, Sam Curran, Hetmyer, Burger
RCB
Virat Kohli, Patidar, Jitesh Sharma
Overseas: Hazlewood, Salt, Tim David, Shepherd
SRH
Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Harshal Patel
Overseas: Cummins, Head, Klaasen, Carse
