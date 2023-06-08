IPL is envy of world but Test can't be sacrificed

London: The IPL being the "envy of the world" delights former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer but he also wants the stakeholders to pull Test cricket out of "danger" zone, saying the traditional format can't be sacrificed for the sake of prospering slam-bang version of the sport. While financially strong nations like India, England and Australia remain committed to Test cricket, players from smaller countries are preferring to ply their trade in franchise leagues around the world as they offer better money.



"Test cricket being in danger is not a good thing. It is good that the game is prospering all over the world through T20 leagues but Test cricket should never be sacrificed," Engineer told PTI. "That is why the World Test Championship is a showcase to the world that Test cricket can be just as interesting as limited overs cricket. "It is a game of chess depending on the conditions. It is the ultimate test for batters. There should be room for both Test and limited overs cricket," said the 85-year-old.