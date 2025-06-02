IPL Qualifier Recap: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings chased down a target of 204 runs to beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets and reach their first IPL final since 2014. Star batter Shreyas Iyer led the way with a stunning 87 off 41 balls*, hitting eight sixes and finishing the match with a huge hit into the crowd.

Mumbai Indians Innings – 203/6 (20 overs)

Tilak Varma – 44 (27 balls)

Suryakumar Yadav – 44 (26 balls)

Jonny Bairstow – 38 (24 balls)

Naman Dhir – 37 (18 balls), gave late boost

Rohit Sharma – out for 8 (dismissed by Marcus Stoinis)

Strong partnerships:

Varma + Bairstow: 51 runs

Varma + Suryakumar: 72 runs

Punjab Kings Innings – 207/5 (19 overs)

Shreyas Iyer – 87 (41 balls, 8 sixes)* – Player of the Match

Josh Inglis – 38 (21 balls) – 20 runs off one over from Jasprit Bumrah

Nehal Wadhera – 48 (steady hand in the middle)

Lost quick wickets, needed 48 runs off last 26 balls

Iyer hit four sixes in the 19th over to seal the win

What’s Next?

Final: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Both teams are chasing their first-ever IPL title



