IPL Qualifier Recap: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets in a thrilling IPL 2025 qualifier, powered by Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 87*.
Punjab Kings chased down a target of 204 runs to beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets and reach their first IPL final since 2014. Star batter Shreyas Iyer led the way with a stunning 87 off 41 balls*, hitting eight sixes and finishing the match with a huge hit into the crowd.
Mumbai Indians Innings – 203/6 (20 overs)
Tilak Varma – 44 (27 balls)
Suryakumar Yadav – 44 (26 balls)
Jonny Bairstow – 38 (24 balls)
Naman Dhir – 37 (18 balls), gave late boost
Rohit Sharma – out for 8 (dismissed by Marcus Stoinis)
Strong partnerships:
Varma + Bairstow: 51 runs
Varma + Suryakumar: 72 runs
Punjab Kings Innings – 207/5 (19 overs)
Shreyas Iyer – 87 (41 balls, 8 sixes)* – Player of the Match
Josh Inglis – 38 (21 balls) – 20 runs off one over from Jasprit Bumrah
Nehal Wadhera – 48 (steady hand in the middle)
Lost quick wickets, needed 48 runs off last 26 balls
Iyer hit four sixes in the 19th over to seal the win
What’s Next?
Final: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Both teams are chasing their first-ever IPL title