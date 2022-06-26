IRE vs IND: Fast bowler Umran Malik makes his India debut in 1st T20I

Umran Malik, the fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir, has made his international debut in the first T20I between India and Ireland.



Umran's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar handed him the India cap on Sunday at the Village Stadium in Dublin ahead of the opening T20I of the two-match series.

The SRH pacer became the 98th player to represent India in the shortest format.

"A dream come true moment!! Congratulations to Umran Malik who is all set to make his T20I debut for Team India," BCCI wrote on Twitter.

With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant preparing for the one-off Test and KL Rahul ruled out with a groin injury, Hardik Pandya is leading India in the Ireland series. He won the toss and opted to bowl in the first T20I on Sunday.



"We are going to bowl. We would have loved to bat, but looking at the weather we felt bowling would be better. It is nice to be in Ireland. Have fans here and feels like playing at home. It is an absolute honour to lead India.

Any cricket who starts playing dreams of leading the country and I am very lucky to be leading my country. My role is simple. Just back them (the players) and ask them to play with freedom and express themselves," Hardik said at the toss on Sunday.

The start of the game has been delayed by rain in Dublin.

Malik was also picked for India's recently concluded series against South Africa. However, he did not get a game. The SRH fast bowler received the call-up following a breakthrough IPL season that saw him pick 22 wickets and impress everyone with his raw pace.

Ireland vs India: Playing XI

Ireland XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert

India XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik