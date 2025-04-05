ISL 2024-25: FC Goa fight two-goal deficit against Bengaluru in SF second leg

Fatorda (Goa): Trailing by a two-goal deficit, FC Goa will hope to overcome that margin when they host Bengaluru FC in the second leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 semifinal fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on April 6. The Blues clinched a comfortable 2-0 victory in the previous game, and the Gaurs will have to overcome that deficit to find a place in the final.

Bengaluru FC have won their last two playoff games without conceding, though, posing a significant challenge to the Manolo Marquez-coached side.

Yet, the visitors have suffered setbacks in their last two visits to Goa, including a goalless outing in their most recent trip. If they are unable to find the back of the net in this encounter, FC Goa will become only the third team against whom the Blues fail to score in consecutive away games in the ISL.

FC Goa are currently on a three-game losing streak in the playoffs, which is their joint longest in ISL history. A defeat here would mark their worst run in the knockouts, something that they would look to avoid.

Hrithik Tiwari has been a standout performer between the sticks for the Gaurs this season, recording seven clean sheets. His 51 saves this campaign are the most by an FC Goa custodian in a single ISL campaign.

Banking on solid defensive form, another shutout could not only play a part in extending Bengaluru FC’s winning streak in the knockout stage to three games, equalling their best run between March 2019 and 2020, but also put them firmly in the driver's seat to reach the final.

Having scored 47 goals this season, Bengaluru FC are on the brink of becoming only the fourth team in ISL history to breach the 50-goal mark in a single season – a feat shared by FC Goa (2019-20), Mumbai City FC (2022-23), and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (2023-24).

The two sides have played each other 18 times in the ISL, with FC Goa and Bengaluru FC winning five and eight matches, respectively. Five games have produced draws.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez believes that his team will enter the final. “The past and statistics are not important right now. We are confident that we can get into the finals,” he said.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza reiterated that the focus is to qualify for the summit clash. “It’s important to be brave and to look to score, but the most important part is to win the game,” he said.



