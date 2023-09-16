Live
- Warangal: Congress will send K Chandrashekar Rao to Cherlapally Jail says Ponnala Lakshmaiah
- Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla
- Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurates Karimnagar Government Medical College virtually
- iPhone 15 series battery capacities disclosed, 15 Pro Max deliveries may get delayed
- Sircilla: Opening of Sircilla Medical College proof of government commitment says K Taraka Rama Rao
- Permission granted for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Karnataka's Hubballi
- Crossbeats Launches Monarch, a Premium Smartwatch in the Regal Series for the business-class people
- Thummala Nageswara Rao resigns to BRS, likely to join Congress
- Flipkart Partners with National Rural Livelihood Mission to Empower Rural Artisans
- Mahbubnagar: Actor Tanikella Bharani motivates Engineering Students
Just In
ISSF World Cup: Sagar finishes 6th in 10m Air Pistol event
Rio De Janeiro: India's Sagar Dangi finished sixth in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol on day one of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol here.The 21-year-old shot...
Rio De Janeiro: India's Sagar Dangi finished sixth in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol on day one of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol here.
The 21-year-old shot 157.4 in the final on Thursday and was the lone Indian to make it to the top eight stage. Italian Federico Maldini won gold in the event.
A 16-member Indian team is taking part in the Rio World Cup in as many as seven Olympic events. The other gold of the day went to Armenia in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol, where India had no representative.
Sagar shot 581 in the 60-shot qualification round to finish second in the 62-strong field. Among the other Indians vying for medals, Shravan Kumar shot 576 to finish 15th while Saurabh Chaudhary shot 572 to take the 30th spot. Kedarling Uchaganve, competing for ranking points only, shot 576. Friday will see the mixed team competitions where India has a team fielded in the Mixed Team Air Rifle event.