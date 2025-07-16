Jadeja could have taken risk and gone after Bashir: Kumble

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja should have gone after Shoaib Bashir instead of exposing Mohammed Siraj for three deliveries in the lost third Test against England at Lord’s, feels former India captain Anil Kumble, who was reminded of a similar heartbreak against Pakistan in Chennai 26 summers back while watching the game.

On that day, India lost by 12 runs after an epic 136 by Sachin Tendulkar, who was playing with back spasms. The dismissal of Javagal Srinath by off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq in that match was eerily similar to how the ball trickled down to dislodge Siraj’s stumps on Monday.

“I was just reminded of one Test match where I lost by 12 runs against Pakistan in Chennai. It (Siraj’s dismissal) was a similar kind of dismissal. Just 22 runs. Jadeja left stranded. I mean, he planned to get India this close to winning. But England just stuck to their task,” Kumble, who was a part of that line-up in Chennai, said on ‘JioHotstar’.

Jadeja was taking singles off fourth or fifth ball of each over, but Kumble felt that he could have taken some risk against a few slower bowlers.

“He would have identified the bowlers he could target. Like I mentioned Chris Woakes, who’s slightly slower in the air, and Joe Root or Bashir. Even though they’re off-spinners, it wasn’t like the ball was turning square.

“Ideally, if someone had to take the risk and get out, it should have been Jadeja rather than Siraj. He did well to farm the strike, especially with Bumrah and Siraj at the other end. But giving Bashir a full over was risky. That’s when he could have gone after him.”

Kumble, however, praised Jadeja for his dogged 61 not out as he nearly performed a miracle act taking India to 170 in pursuit of 193.

“He was outstanding throughout. He came in early, sixth over of the day, and remained unbeaten. To double the score after being 82 for 7 with just Bumrah and Siraj is incredible.

“The other batters will be disappointed, they had chances. Also, those extras, 32 in the first innings and almost 65 across both, will be a big point of discussion,” Kumble observed.

As far as Siraj is concerned, Kumble felt that being hit on the shoulder by Jofra Archer in the previous over probably unsettled him.