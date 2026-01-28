Jaipur Polo Team, Jindal Bedla win in Kognivera Cup opener

Jaipur: Jaipur Polo Team kick-started their Kognivera Cup campaign on a confident note as the side delivered a composed and authoritative performance to secure a 10–6.5 victory over Thunderbolt in their opening match.

After a not-so-satisfying run in the opening tournament of the home season, the victory provided Jaipur Polo Team with the momentum needed to move forward with renewed confidence.

Thunderbolt opened the contest with intent in the first chukker, but Jaipur asserted early control, capitalising on their fluid attacking play to move ahead 3–1.5. HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur was influential from the outset, driving play through the middle and applying consistent pressure, while Th. Bhawani Singh Kalvi added crucial goals to keep Jaipur in command.

The second chukker saw Thunderbolt mount a strong response, with Samir Suhag leading the charge alongside Ravinder Mang to swing momentum in their favour. Their sustained pressure saw them close the half with a narrow 5.5–3 advantage, setting up a keenly contested second half.

Jaipur responded decisively in the third chukker, raising the intensity and asserting control through structured play and sharp finishing. HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh led from the front with a series of well-taken goals, supported effectively by Kalvi, as Jaipur surged ahead to take an 8–5.5 lead heading into the final chukker.

The closing chukker saw Jaipur maintain composure and manage the game with maturity, extending their tally to 10 goals. Thunderbolt added one more through their continued efforts, but Jaipur remained firmly in control to close out the contest at 10–6.5.

With six goals to his name, HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur emerged as the standout performer of the encounter, anchoring Jaipur’s performance and underlining the team’s strength as the season progresses.

Elsewhere, Jindal Bedla secured a brilliant 9.5-5 victory against Chandna Polo to extend their winning streak in the current season.

Jindal Bedla began the game with a 0.5 point advantage due to handicap rule. The initial chucker witnessed a rapid pace as both teams tried to breach each other's defenses.

However, Jindal Bedla soon settled into their rhythm with excellent displays from Siddhant Sharma and Rao Himmat Singh Bedla.

By the end of the second chukker, Jindal Bedla had taken a substantial lead. This was courtesy of three consecutive goals from Siddhant Sharma who increased his side-lead by 3.5 with the score reading 6.5-3 at the end of the second chukker.

In the final chukker, Jindal Bedla sealed the deal with two more goals, courtesy Siddhant Sharma yet again and ensured there was no room for a late upset.

Overall, Siddhant Sharma netted six goals in the match, while Rao Himmat Singh Bedla scored twice. Simran Shergill also contributed to the team’s win by scoring a goal.

The victory comes fresh off Jindal Bedla’s recent win at the Rajmata Gayatri Devi Memorial Cup, further proving that they are the team to beat in the Jaipur polo circuit this season as they currently aim for the historic seven-foot KogniVera trophy.