JEE Advanced 2025 Results Declared by IIT Kanpur: Check Scorecard, AIR & JoSAA Counselling Details

In what many are calling a glaring oversight, Shreyas Iyer, despite an outstanding run as both leader and batsman, has been left out of the Team India squad, even as Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant step in as captain and vice-captain. The decision comes despite Iyer’s consistent performance across formats and tournaments, including a match-winning masterclass in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.

An Unstoppable 15-Month Streak

Iyer’s recent cricketing journey reads like a champion’s resume:

Ranji Trophy winner with Mumbai

IPL 2024 champion with Kolkata Knight Riders

Irani Cup winner with Mumbai

Clinched the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) as the captain of Mumbai

Champions Trophy winner

Now in the IPL 2025 Final with Punjab Kings

Qualifier 2 Heroics: Statement Knock When It Mattered Most

Just last night, Iyer delivered a captain’s performance of the highest order. His unbeaten 87 off just 41 balls dismantled the five-time champions Mumbai Indians, steering Punjab Kings to a five-wicket victory in Qualifier 2.

Despite leading Punjab Kings to a stunning victory over Mumbai Indians, Shreyas Iyer finds himself at the center of two major talking points- his omission from India’s playing squad, and a hefty ₹24 lakh fine imposed by the BCCI for a slow over rate.

Adding to the post-match drama, BCCI also fined Hardik Pandya for the same over-rate infraction, intensifying debate over leadership and accountability on the field.

With the win, Punjab Kings entered their first final since 2014, and as the IPL marks its 18th season, it guarantees a new champion will be crowned. PBKS are set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru; four-time finalists on Tuesday, June 3.

Team India Exclusion: A Shocking Call?

Despite these heroics, Iyer has been overlooked in favor of a younger leadership duo. The decision has triggered a wave of reactions from fans and pundits alike. Many are questioning what more Iyer needs to do to earn his spot back. Many took to social media to question the selectors’ decision to leave out a player who has consistently delivered under pressure this season.

His fitness, once a point of concern, is now proven. His form is peaking. And his leadership is delivering trophies.

Still in the Race

With the IPL 2025 final approaching and Iyer in prime form, there may still be time for the selectors to reconsider.



