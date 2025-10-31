Jemimah Rodrigues’ 127* Powers India to Record Chase and World Cup Final Win Over Australia

A fearless Jemimah Rodrigues played the knock of her career, scoring an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls, as India chased down a record 339 to reach their third Women’s ODI World Cup final on Thursday.

Record-Breaking Chase at DY Patil Stadium

India made history by completing the highest-ever chase in Women’s ODIs — 341/5 in 48.3 overs. Jemimah and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (89 off 88 balls) shared a game-changing 167-run stand for the third wicket, ending Australia’s 15-match winning streak in World Cups.

Tears of Joy for Team India

After years of heartbreak in knockouts, India finally crossed the line. Both Harmanpreet and Jemimah were seen in tears after sealing the famous win. India will now face South Africa in the final on Sunday, ensuring a first-time champion.

Early Struggles and Strong Comeback

India’s chase got off to a shaky start. Shafali Verma fell early for 10, and Smriti Mandhana (24) was dismissed in the 10th over, leaving India at 59/2. But Jemimah and Harmanpreet steadied the innings with calm, confident batting.

Jemimah’s Composed Masterclass

Coming in during the second over, Jemimah played with patience and precision. She hit 14 fours and remained unbeaten, even as fatigue set in. The crowd at DY Patil Stadium cheered her every shot as she guided India to victory.

Lucky Escapes and Smart Batting

Jemimah was dropped twice — once on 82 and again on 106 — but she made the most of her chances. Harmanpreet, too, played freely once settled, striking two sixes and ten fours before getting out.

Australia’s Strong Start Fades Away

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 338, thanks to Phoebe Litchfield’s stunning 119 off 93 balls, supported by Ellyse Perry (77) and Ashleigh Gardner (63). Despite some sloppy fielding, India fought back late, with Shree Charani (2/49) taking key wickets.

Litchfield’s Classy Century in Vain

Litchfield’s knock included 17 fours and 3 sixes, setting up a huge total for Australia. But India’s determined chase, led by Jemimah and Harmanpreet, turned the tables and handed Australia a rare defeat.

Result:

India beat Australia by 5 wickets

India: 341/5 (48.3 overs)

Australia: 338 (49.5 overs)

Next Match:

World Cup Final — India vs South Africa, Sunday