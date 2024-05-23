Jessica Pegula withdraws from French Open

American tennis player Jessica Pegula has pulled out of the upcoming French Open 2024. The tennis player took to social media to make the announcement.

Pegula, ranked fifth in the world, has pulled out to focus on her recovery from injuries that have been plaguing her for a while.

In a post on Instagram, Pegula said paucity of time in recovering is the reason for her pulling out of the Roland Garros tournament. “Unfortunately, pulling out of Roland Garros this year. I’m just about back to practicing normal (sic) haven’t had any issues for weeks. If I had another 5-7 days I would have been there 100%,” she wrote.

Pegula said she is looking forward to the grass court season and the rest of the summer and hoped to play many matches in the remainder of the season. “So I will definitely be back for a full grass season and the rest of the summer and grinding out the rest of the year. Gotta get that match count up,” she posted on Instagram.

The American player last competed in the Billie Jean King Cup in April. Prior to the Billie Jean King Cup, she missed tournaments in the Middle East, in February, due to a neck issue.

The 30-year-old player missed the majority of the tournaments leading up to the French Open. She missed the Rome Masters, Stuttgart Open and the Madrid Open this season. However, she did not specify the nature of her injury that she has been carrying now.

Pegula was one of the most consistent players on the WTA Tour last season. She reached the third round of the French Open, won the title in Montreal and reached the round-of-16 at the US Open.

The French Open, at Roland Garros, starts on May 26 and will go on till June 9.