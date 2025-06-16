Josh Hazlewood Criticised for Choosing IPL Over WTC Final Prep, Says Mitchell Johnson

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has come under criticism for choosing to return to the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) just before the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. Former cricketer Mitchell Johnson raised concerns over Hazlewood’s decision, suggesting it impacted his performance in the final.

Hazlewood had reportedly skipped early IPL matches due to fitness issues and uncertainty caused by India-Pakistan tensions, which had briefly halted the tournament. However, he returned to play in the final stages of the IPL. Soon after, he featured in the WTC final at Lord’s, where Australia lost by five wickets. Hazlewood took only two wickets in that match.

Mitchell Johnson pointed out that Hazlewood’s recent fitness record and late return to IPL ahead of a major Test match raised doubts about player priorities. He also stressed that Australia’s senior bowling group—Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, and Hazlewood—should not be seen as permanent choices going forward.

Johnson called on selectors to focus on new talent and give fair opportunities to players on the fringes such as Sam Konstas, Josh Inglis, and Scott Boland. He felt these players bring the right attitude and hunger to perform consistently.

With the upcoming West Indies Test series and Steve Smith recovering from a finger injury, Johnson felt it’s a good time to experiment and prepare for the future. He advised against overhauling the entire top order but stressed the need for a stable No.3 batsman, suggesting that Labuschagne may not be the best fit based on recent form.