Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Josh Hazlewood Criticised for Choosing IPL Over WTC Final Prep, Says Mitchell Johnson
Former cricketer Mitchell Johnson has criticised Josh Hazlewood for prioritising IPL 2025 over preparations for the WTC Final, after Australia's loss to South Africa. He urges selectors to focus on fresh talent like Konstas and Boland.
Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has come under criticism for choosing to return to the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) just before the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. Former cricketer Mitchell Johnson raised concerns over Hazlewood’s decision, suggesting it impacted his performance in the final.
Hazlewood had reportedly skipped early IPL matches due to fitness issues and uncertainty caused by India-Pakistan tensions, which had briefly halted the tournament. However, he returned to play in the final stages of the IPL. Soon after, he featured in the WTC final at Lord’s, where Australia lost by five wickets. Hazlewood took only two wickets in that match.
Mitchell Johnson pointed out that Hazlewood’s recent fitness record and late return to IPL ahead of a major Test match raised doubts about player priorities. He also stressed that Australia’s senior bowling group—Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, and Hazlewood—should not be seen as permanent choices going forward.
Johnson called on selectors to focus on new talent and give fair opportunities to players on the fringes such as Sam Konstas, Josh Inglis, and Scott Boland. He felt these players bring the right attitude and hunger to perform consistently.
With the upcoming West Indies Test series and Steve Smith recovering from a finger injury, Johnson felt it’s a good time to experiment and prepare for the future. He advised against overhauling the entire top order but stressed the need for a stable No.3 batsman, suggesting that Labuschagne may not be the best fit based on recent form.