Kapil Dev Shares Strong Opinion on India-Pakistan Asia Cup Controversy

Ex-India cricket captain Kapil Dev Asia Cup statement that cricket and politics should be kept separate from each other. India returned the Asia Cup and refused to admit the orders from Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday.

Asia Cup controversy2025 It's to be noted that the donation form was held delayed and abbreviated after Indian players refused to admit the awards from Naqvi, the president of the Pakistan Cricket Board( PCB) and the Asian Cricket Council( ACC). India skipper Rohit Sharma lifted the trophy on-field, celebrating their victory with their teammates.

Speaking to India Today, Kapil Dev was India Pakistan Asia Cup drama, “I just want to say — it’s the responsibility of players and the media to focus on the sports side, rather than politics. Media has a role to bring everything out, but as a sportsman, I would like to see cricket stay cricket. That would be much better.”

Earlier, Pakistan’s pacer Haris Rauf was fined 30 percent of his match fee for his ‘plane crash’ gesture while bowing to celebrate taking a wicket in the Super Four clash. Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan was also issued a warning for his ‘gunshot’ celebration after scoring fifty runs, saying it was his culture to do that.

Kapil Dev cricket opinion that Pakistan cricket does not have the same “talent” anymore. He was quoted saying, “Pakistan has produced some of the greatest cricketers in history — Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis. But unfortunately, today we don’t see the same talent — not even a fraction of what they had before”.

India successfully chased down the target with two deliveries to spare in the 2025 Asia Cup final to lift their fifth title.