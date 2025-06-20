  • Menu
Karun Nair Returns to Team India for England Test Series as Kohli, Rohit Miss Out

Karun Nair makes a comeback to India’s Test squad for the England series after a long gap. With Kohli and Rohit unavailable, Nair may secure a spot in the playing XI under captain Shubman Gill.

The BCCI has confirmed that Karun Nair is back in India’s Test team for the upcoming five-match series against England. The update came through a tweet that said:

"This is Karun Nair and he is Ready To Go! 👍👍"

Karun Nair last played for India a while ago, but is well remembered for scoring a triple century in 2016 against the same team—England.

His return comes at an important time, as senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not part of the squad. With open spots in the middle order, Nair may get a chance in the playing XI.

His calm nature and experience will help the team, which is now under the new captain Shubman Gill. India’s batting lineup will benefit from Nair’s solid presence if he makes it to the field.

