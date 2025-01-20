Kho Kho has now caught momentum at full speed and it will not stop: KKFI president

New Delhi: The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) celebrated the hosting of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, which saw India lifting the maiden crown in both men’s and women’s categories on Sunday.

KKFI president Sudhanshu Mittal believes the sport, which originated in India, has now gained momentum at full speed and will not be slowing down soon.

“My heart is full. Today I feel Kho Kho has finally reached the level it deserved. Such an ancient sport was diminishing but when the Prime Minister congratulated us on our win then I felt we have reached the level. Kho Kho has now caught momentum at full speed and it will not stop,” he told IANS on Monday.

Indian men's team dominated the final against Nepal with a commanding 54-36 victory, led by outstanding performances from captain Pratik Waikar and tournament standout Ramji Kashyap. They joined the women's team, who dominated Nepal in another excellent final, sealing their victory with an emphatic score of 78-40.

With the inaugural event now behind us, the president went on to reveal that the next edition of the tournament will take place in England in 2026-27 and the Kho Kho Federation of England has issued an open challenge to India.

“Next World Cup will take place in Birmingham in 2026-27. The Kho Kho Federation of England has challenged us they will host the tournament even better than us. I personally want to lose this challenge and hope that the event is grander than this time and they win the challenge,” he added.

The Indian men's team's journey to the championship was nothing short of remarkable. India showcased their dominance throughout the tournament, beginning with convincing victories over Brazil, Peru and Bhutan in the group stages. Their momentum continued through the knockout rounds, where they outclassed Bangladesh in the quarterfinals before overcoming a strong South African side in the semifinals.

On the other hand, women's team glory included commanding victories over South Korea, Iran and Malaysia in the group stages, followed by triumph against Bangladesh in the quarter-finals and a masterful win over South Africa in the semi-finals.

“The experience of the game was very good for them... Our traditional hospitality is unparalleled, and when they witnessed it, they said that they have never seen an experience like this and that it was unforgettable. I feel very proud to say that India's traditions and values have been promoted. This game, which is currently happening in 55 countries, will be held in 90 countries by the end of this year,” added Mittal.

The KKFI president remained adamant that all players will be participating in the upcoming National Games to hone their skills.

“We take the National Games very seriously because it is at our national level and how will athletes improve if they don’t participate in such games. The Federation is insistent that players must take part in the tournament,” he concluded.

The 38th National Games will be hosted by Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14, 2025. This grand event will bring together the finest athletes from across the nation to compete in a total of 36 sporting disciplines, showcasing the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence.