KKR Signs Chetan Sakariya as Replacement for Umran Malik Ahead of IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Chetan Sakariya as a replacement for Umran Malik, who has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to injury. Sakariya, with 20 IPL wickets, joins KKR for INR 75 lakh
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed left-arm fast bowler Chetan Sakariya as a replacement for Umran Malik ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Malik, who was purchased by the defending champions for INR 75 lakh, has been ruled out of the season due to an unspecified injury.
Sakariya, 27, was initially picked by KKR before their title-winning campaign last year but didn't feature in any matches. He went unsold at the 2024 mega auction but has now been brought in as a replacement player, signing a contract worth INR 75 lakh.
Over three IPL seasons (2021-2023), Sakariya has played 19 matches, taking 20 wickets at an economy rate of 8.43. He started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals before joining Delhi Capitals in 2022. In T20 cricket, he has claimed 65 wickets from 46 matches, maintaining a solid economy rate of 7.69.