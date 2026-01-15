  1. Home
Kohli reclaims top spot in ODI rankings

  15 Jan 2026
Kohli reclaims top spot in ODI rankings
Dubai :India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings for batters, replacing Rohit Sharma, after scoring a brilliant half-century against New Zealand in the first match of the three-game series in Vadodara.

At 37, this marks his return to number one position for the first time since July 2021, while former India skipper Rohit has slipped to third spot.

India defeated the Black Caps by four wickets on Sunday with Kohli scoring a 91-ball 93, which also made him the second-highest run-getter in men’s international cricket behind Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli’s recent performances in ODIs have been nothing short of phenomenal. He scored an unbeaten 74 against Australia, 135, 102 and 65 not out against the visiting South Africans and 93 against New Zealand in his last five outings.

