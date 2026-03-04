Korea, Wales arrive in Hyd for FIH WC Qualifiers

Hyderabad: The women’s hockey teams of South Korea and Wales touched down in Hyderabad ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers 2026, the eight-nation tournament, running from March 8-14 which will determine three qualifying spots for the marquee event in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Led by captain Lee Yuri, Korea brings the experience of nine previous World Cup campaigns, aiming to return to the world stage and challenge their best-ever finish (bronze, 1990).

Meanwhile, Wales arrive fresh off a runner-up finish at the 2025 EuroHockey Championship II, fiercely chasing their first World Cup appearance since 1983.

Korea is in Pool A, along with England, Italy, and Austria, while Wales is in Pool B with India, Scotland, and Uruguay.

Earlier, the national hockey teams from England, India, and Scotland had already touched down in Hyderabad to compete in the highly anticipated competition.

India reached Hyderabad from their base in Bengaluru a few days back. The hosts will look to capitalise on familiar conditions and strong local support. They arrive following a month-long training camp in Bengaluru, where the squad focused on conditioning, fitness and tactical structure to ensure they are fully prepared for the demands of the tournament.

Speaking on the team’s preparation, Captain Salima Tete said, “We’re really happy to be here in Hyderabad. Playing at home is always special for us. We’ve prepared well over the last few weeks, and the team is feeling confident. Our focus is clear. We want to give our best in every match and work towards qualifying for the World Cup. The home support will definitely motivate us.”

Eight teams, divided into two Pools of four each, will be competing in the qualifiers for the three spots in the World Cup.