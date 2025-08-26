Kuldip , Anuja, Vanshik , Vrushali win big

Hyderabad: TheHyderabad Open 2025, an initiative of the World Pickleball League On Tour along with Hyderabad Superstars concluded with Kuldip Mahajan, Anuja Maheshwari, Vanshik Kapadia and Vrushali Thakare making their mark in the professional categories at the Hyderabad Open 2025. The Hyderabad Open 2025 witnessed a total of over 250 players over a total of 3 days with a total prize pool of 15 lakhs.

The final day of the Hyderabad Open witnessed the finals of 8 categories including the Pro Men’s Singles won by Hyderabad Superstar’s Kuldip Mahajan edging out local hero, Sameer Varma in two straight sets. Anuja Maheshwari took on Vrushali Thakare, winning the Pro Women’s Singles category. Vrushali managed to get the better of Anuja in both the Pro Women’s doubles with Isha Lakhani and Pro Mixed Doubles with Vanshik Kapadia winning both the finals in impeccable form. Vanshik Kapadia added the Pro Men’s Doubles championship to his tally pairing up with Tejas Mahajan to beat Sonu Vishwakarma and Ritam Chawla in three sets. The winning pair completely blanked out Sonu and Ritam in what was an extremely close match before the third set. Backed by KLO Sports, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Hyderabad Superstars is one of the franchises of the World Pickleball League that is now in its second season. “So happy to watch the entire pickleball community of Hyderabad showing up to the Hyderabad Open. This is the first step in the right direction to making sure that the next edition of the Hyderabad Open will see over 500 players. We are excited to now put our sights on the upcoming World Pickleball League Season 2 and hope to better our result from last year.” Said Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Co-Owners, Hyderabad Superstars.