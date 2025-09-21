  • Menu
Kundu, Trivedi shine as India U19 beat Australia U19 by seven wickets in Youth ODI opener

Highlights

Unbeaten fifties by Abhigyan Kundu and Vedant Trivedi powered India U19 to a commanding seven-wicket win over Australia U19 in the first Youth ODI at...

Unbeaten fifties by Abhigyan Kundu and Vedant Trivedi powered India U19 to a commanding seven-wicket win over Australia U19 in the first Youth ODI at the Ian Healy Oval on Sunday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kundu, who was later adjudged Player of the Match, struck a fluent 87 off 74 balls, laced with five sixes and eight fours, while Trivedi chipped in with a composed 61 off 69 deliveries, studded with eight boundaries. Their unbroken 152-run partnership for the fourth wicket was key to India chasing 226 with 117 balls to spare, especially after a brief wobble early.

India’s chase began in a great fashion with 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashing a blistering 38 off just 22 balls, laced with seven fours. His aggressive strokeplay overshadowed skipper Ayush Mhatre’s six-run contribution in a 50-run opening stand, before both fell in quick succession to Hayden Schiller and Charles Lachmund, respectively.

Vihaan Malhotra was dismissed soon after for nine, leaving India at 75/3 in the 10th over. But Trivedi and Kundu resurrected the innings with maturity and flair, ensuring Australia’s hopes of a comeback in the game were short-lived by taking India home safely.

Earlier, after electing to bat, Australia could only manage to post 225/9, thanks to a disciplined bowling effort from India. Henil Patel led the attack with figures of 3-38, while Kanishk Chouhan (2-39), Kishan Kumar (2-59), and RS Ambrish (1-50) were amongst the wicket-takers.

The only noteworthy knock from Australia’s innings was by John James, who counterattacked with an unbeaten 77 off 68 balls, hitting six fours and a six after Australia slumped to 35/4 and later was at 107/6, while Tom Hogan (41) and Steven Hogan (39) were other contributors, but struggled to score at a quick pace.

India now lead the Youth ODI series 1-0, with the next match scheduled to be held at the same venue on Wednesday.

Brief scores:

Australia 225/9 in 50 overs (John James 77 not out, Tom Hogan 41; Henil Patel 3-38, Kanishk Chouhan 2-39) lost to India 227/3 in 30.3 overs (Abhigyan Kunda 87 not out, Vedant Trivedi 61 not out; Charles Lachmund 2-46, Hayden Schiller 1-59) by seven wickets

