La Liga 2023-24: Lewandowski to stay at Barcelona, says agent

Warsaw: Robert Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi affirmed that the Polish striker would remain at FC Barcelona next season. He added that Lewandowski is not interested in a transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

"That is nonsense. Lewandowski will stay in Barcelona one hundred percent. He wants to play another year in Catalonia," Zahavi told Polish media on Monday morning.

The 34-year-old scored four goals for Barcelona in his last two La Liga matches, and sits fourth in this season's individual scoring charts with 17 goals, reports Xinhua.

However, according to Spanish media Sport.es, Barcelona are considering selling Lewandowski as it would allow them to bring in other players. An important factor is the Pole's high salary, which media reports suggest amounts to approximately 30 million euros per year.

In 2022 the forward signed a four-year contract with Barcelona. The last year will depend on his performances in the 2024-25 season. The contract includes a clause providing for the possibility of unilateral termination of the deal if Lewandowski does not play in 55 per cent of all minutes played.