Laureus Sports Awards: Djokovic, Bonmati win top honours

New Delhi: World no. 1 Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic was named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year at a ceremony held in Madrid to tie another all-time record, with his fifth Laureus Award (he won in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2019).

Djokovic had a remarkable 2023, winning three of the four major titles -- Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open -- in men’s tennis and only missed out on a Calendar Slam after a classic Wimbledon final against eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz. The 36-year-old ended the year by winning a record seventh ATP Finals title and by claiming Year-End No. 1 for a record eighth time. The Serb is now on a record-equalling 24 Grand Slams.

"I am truly blessed to be among sports greats as a winner, but also as a supporter and admirer of Laureus Sport for Good as I too believe in the power of sport to make a difference in the world. Finally, this Laureus Statuette stands alone because it represents more than sporting achievement. "The Laureus mission of using sport as a power for good has been changing lives for 25 years and embodies the values of its founding patron, Nelson Mandela. I want to add my support to Laureus Sport for Good and the work they are doing to transform lives around the world," said Djokovic. Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati won the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year and in doing so became the first footballer to win the prestigious Award.

Bonmati, who represented the Spain team which won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, took to the stage once again as the world champions Spain took the Laureus World Team of the Year award and became the first all-female team to win the award. The Rafael Nadal Foundation was recognised for helping more than 1,000 vulnerable young people in Spain and India, empowering them to realise their potential and believing in the transformative power of sport.

The English midfielder Jude Bellingham won the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award – the first footballer to do so – after an electrifying start to his time with Real Madrid. Former World No. 1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz presented Bellington the award which the Spaniard won last year.