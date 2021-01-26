Light winds mar Day 2 of Republic Day Regatta

Hyderabad: The extremely light winds hit hard on the conduct and results of races on Day Two of the Republic Day Regatta 2021 here on Tuesday. More than 80 per cent of the Sub Junior Main Fleet retired from the race as they were compelled to break the rules and paddle towards the finish line in a hurry to finish

Mohammad Moutameen of Udbhav School topped the ranks with consistent performances and a win in the 5th race. Ganesh Peerkatta and Shyam Bellapaly of Eureka Model School bagged the 2nd and 3rd overall. Yesterdays winner Chirandeep dropped to 6th position overall after a lack luster performance in the 4th race.

Vaishnavi Veeravamsham, India No.2, of Udbhav School made a protest and the entire fleet retired en masse fetching an automatic top spot while the top performers finished behind her due to penalties.

The Race Officer managed to conduct 3 races for the Main Sub Junior Fleet consisting of national sailors and a total of 5 races including one from yesterday for the Green Fleet

The Republic Day Regatta has been extended due to inclement weather conditions and will now conclude on January 29 and the Yacht Club of Hyderabad hopes to conduct another 5 races with a target of at least 10 races including the Junior fleet of Lasers which is yet to see an outing on the water.