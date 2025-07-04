Liverpool’s Diogo Jota dies in car crash with bro

Zamora: Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota has tragically died in a car crash in northern Spain, Spanish newspaper Marca reported . He was 28 years old.

The fatal accident occurred on the A-52 highway in the province of Zamora, a key route used by motorists travelling from northern Portugal into Spain. According to an official statement by Zamora’s Provincial Council, the crash took place near Palacios de Sanabria. The Rionegro del Puente Fire Station responded to the incident.

Jota was reportedly travelling with his younger brother André Silva, a 26-year-old professional footballer for Penafiel, at the time of the accident. Their car is believed to have come off the road and burst into flames. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The emergency services in the Castilla and León region confirmed the incident in a statement: “The 1-1-2 Castilla y León operations room received several calls reporting a vehicle accident at Km. 65 of the A-52, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora. A car was reported to have been involved in an accident and the vehicle was on fire.”