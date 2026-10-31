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Manisha becomes first Indian woman world champ
In Short
Manisha Bhanwala overcomes a 6-point deficit against Abigail Nette to win the 59kg gold in Astana, becoming India's first-ever woman World Wrestling Champion.
Astana: Indian wrestling finally has a woman World Champion, and she is Manisha Bhanwala, who produced a sensational comeback from a six-point deficit to beat American Abigail Nette 8-6 in the women’s 59kg final at the World Championships here on Friday.
In a landmark moment for Indian wrestling, Manisha became the country’s first woman to win a World Championships gold and only the second Indian overall to achieve the feat after legendary Sushil Kumar, who claimed the men’s 66kg title in 2010.
The 29-year-old’s triumph ended India’s long wait for a world champion and capped an unprecedented campaign for the women’s team, which had three wrestlers competing in gold medal bouts in the same edition for the first time.
Neelam Sirohi (50kg) and Kajal Dhochak (76kg) had settled for silver on Thursday, but Manisha ensured India returned with gold, producing one of the most memorable comebacks.
The final tested Manisha’s character and wrestling skills. Nette started aggressively, launching a right-leg attack before securing a tight grip and lifting Manisha’s leg to gain control.
The American took a 5-0 lead after throwing Manisha from near the edge of the mat for a four-pointer. India’s unsuccessful challenge added another point to Nette’s tally. A subsequent caution pushed the score to 6-0 before Manisha managed a push-out point. However, the Indian returned with renewed determination in the second period. She slipped behind Nette during a leg attack to execute a takedown. The American’s unsuccessful challenge earned Manisha an additional point.
With Nette in a par terre position, Manisha executed a gut wrench to level the score at 6-6. Although the American still held the advantage on criteria, the Indian continued attacking and secured a two-pointer to take an 8-6 lead.
With just 27 seconds remaining, Manisha defended resolutely against a tiring Nette to protect her advantage.
As the final whistle sounded, she jumped with joy, bowed and kissed the mat, celebrating a historic achievement for Indian women’s wrestling.
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