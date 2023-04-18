Masters weightlifting c’ship concludes on a high note

Hyderabad: K Suresh emerged champion by clinching gold in the 81kg men's category at the inaugural edition of the Masters State Weightlifting Championship and South India Masters Weightlifting Championship, held at the Postal Convention Hall, Hyderabad on Sunday. In the women's 76kg category, Swetha clinched the gold medal.

Telangana Sports Minister Srinivas Goud inaugurated the competition. Mushirabad MLA Mutha Gopal, State Sports Authority Chairman Dr. Anjaneya Goud, State Ship Federation Chairman Dr. Balaraju Yadav, State BC Commission members K. Kishore Goud attended the event. Master athletes from five states participated in these competitions. Competitions were held in men's and women's categories from 30 plus to 80 plus age group. Competitions were held in 9 categories in men's category and 10 categories in women's category.

Results:

(All gold medal winners)

Men: 55 kg-K Suresh; 81 kg–G Vijay Reddy; 89 kg–Laxmi Narayana and Surya Rao; 96 kg – Bala Prasad; Pradeep Kumar and Sudhakar; 102 kg – A Govinda Rao; 109 kg – G Venkatesh

Women: 59 kg – Sandya Rani and Bhawana Bharadwaj; 76 kg – Swetha; 81 kg – Khursi; 87 kg category – B Rajya Laxmi

Silver medals: 71 kg – A Shivani, 87 kg – Varalaxmi.