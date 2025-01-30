Matthew Mott keeps coaching options open amid England Women's struggles in Australia

New Delhi: Former England men’s white-ball head coach Matthew Mott stated that he would “never say never” to the opportunity of coaching the women's side.

Mott, who played a key role in England’s 2022 T20 World Cup triumph alongside Jos Buttler, stepped down in July last year after a mixed tenure. The Australian, however, remains one of the most successful coaches in women’s cricket, having led Australia’s women to an era of dominance during his tenure from 2015 to 2022.

Under his leadership, the Meg Lanning-led team won two T20 World Cups, the 50-over World Cup, and remained unbeaten in four Women’s Ashes series.

England women’s current head coach Jon Lewis under scrutiny after a dismal tour of Australia—where his side has lost all six white-ball matches and is battling to avoid a clean sweep in the Melbourne Test.

Speaking during the interval of the Women’s Test match in Melbourne on ABC Radio, Mott addressed the possibility of a return to coaching England’s women’s team.

“You never say never—but I am happy with what I’m doing. There are a few things on the horizon for me, and I’m excited about that. I’ve just had two months as an assistant coach with the Sydney Sixers and thoroughly enjoyed it. I am just looking at the next 12 to 18 months as a bit of a freshen-up," he said.

Reflecting on his time coaching the Australian women’s team, Mott offered insight into what made them such a dominant force and said, "We basically had a mantra that every day was an opportunity to get a little bit better."

Despite Lanning’s retirement from international cricket in 2023, Australia has continued to dominate, winning the Women’s Ashes convincingly and showing strong form ahead of their 50-over World Cup title defense later this year.