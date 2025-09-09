'More games left in us': Hazlewood backs veteran pace trio to continue beyond Ashes

Sydney: Veteran Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has clarified that the team is not looking to replace the current experienced pace trio after the conclusion of the home Ashes, emphasising that the bowling attack still has plenty left to offer.

For years, Australia’s pace trio - Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood - have dominated opposition batters. However, as they move into their mid-to-late 30s, the end of a remarkable era appears to be approaching.

Starc, now 35, has already retired from T20Is to focus on extending his Test and ODI careers, with major tournaments on the horizon. As Australia gears up for the home Ashes series, this could mark the final time the legendary trio faces England on home soil, with the next Ashes series in Australia not scheduled for another four years.

“I don't think we're in a position now to say anything, but I think you might sit back at the end and have a think about it,” Hazlewood told SEN at the launch of Australia's new international team uniforms at Sydney Cricket Ground.

"I think everyone still loves the format of Test cricket. There’s plenty of Tests coming up in the next two years. There’s another cycle of the World Test Championship so there’s a lot of things still exciting about Test Cricket, not just the Ashes. I think we’ve still got a few more games left in us yet.”

Cummins will miss the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand and India as he continues to recover from a lumbar bone stress injury, aiming to be fit for the opening Ashes Test. Although still weeks away from returning to bowling, the Aussie skipper is confident he'll be ready in time. If not, Scott Boland is likely to step in, though at 36, he's nearing the twilight of his career.

However, voices have been raised over Australia’s bowling depth if another key pacer like Starc, Hazlewood or Boland is sidelined. Still, Hazlewood remains optimistic about the emerging crop of young fast bowlers.

“I probably don’t want to name names, but I think there’s been a lot come through the white ball system in the last few years. We’ve got good Shield bowlers at every state, and I think it’s just a matter of opportunity once they get their chance in Test colours," the pacer said.

“In that format, I think they’ll do a great job so there’s never any shortage of fast bowlers around Australia I don’t think.”

The Ashes will kick off on November 21 in Perth, with Australia aiming to retain the Urn for a third straight series.



