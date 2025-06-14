Morkel happy with players’ training

London: India bowling coach Morne Morkel has expressed satisfaction with the intensity displayed by the players during the training camp and stressed that consistency in practice as well as on the field will be crucial in England. The five-match Test series will commence on June 20 in Leeds before the action moves to Birmingham for the second Test.

The Lord’s Cricket Ground will host the third Test, beginning on July 10. Old Trafford and Kennington Oval will host the fourth and fifth Tests of the series respectively. Are grinding it out in the training sessions since arriving in the UK on June 7, Team India will play an intra-squad match starting in Beckenham on Friday. “In the two-day practice so far, the conditions suited the fast bowlers. It was testing for the batters, which also in a way helps them to prepare for what’s to come. I don’t think the wicket is going to be as spicy as the ones we experienced here,” Morkle said in a video shared by BCCI on social media.