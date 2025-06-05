MPL: Jabalpur Royal Lions usher in season 2 with grassroot cricket initiative ‘Cricket 4 All’

Gwalio: Jabalpur Royal Lions - the reigning champions of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup - kickstarted their title defence with a powerful message: cricket is for everyone on Thursday.

The evening marked the official launch of Season 2 of the MPL T20 Scindia Cup, scheduled to begin on June 12.

Under this initiative, the Jabalpur Royal Lions have pledged to donate three cricket kit bags for every half-century scored by their batters during the upcoming season. The program aspires to connect professional cricket with the dreams of children from disadvantaged backgrounds, enabling them to pursue the sport with proper equipment and support.

The event was graced by Union Minister and MPL Patron Jyotiraditya Scindia, alongside dignitaries from the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA), MPL Council, team owners, league sponsors, media representatives and prominent cricketers.

Opening the ceremony, the ownership group of Jabalpur Royal Lions delivered an emotional address that reflected their dual ambition: to develop the MPL into the premier platform for emerging cricket talent in the state and to ensure the game touches lives far beyond the boundaries of the stadium.

The launch of a new team anthem and refreshed identity added to the excitement of the evening, with players taking the stage to join hands with Scindia in a symbolic gesture of unity and purpose.

In his keynote address, Scindia lauded the initiative: “I congratulate the Jabalpur Royal Lions on launching the 'Cricket 4 All' initiative. It marks a significant first step in encouraging grassroots talent and uplifting Madhya Pradesh cricket to greater heights.”

Team representative Luv Malik echoed this sentiment, saying,

“We are proud to be part of this meaningful journey. Through ‘Cricket 4 All’, we hope to give back to Madhya Pradesh and its aspiring athletes who dream of making it big in cricket.”

The event also celebrated MPL alumni who have progressed to the national stage, including selections in the IPL and WPL, recognising their journey and inspiring the next generation of players.

Adding another significant milestone to the evening, all team owners unanimously pledged to create employment opportunities, promising two jobs per team per year as part of the MPL’s broader commitment to social welfare and development.

A major highlight was the unveiling of the MPL-W Trophy, signalling the start of the inaugural women’s edition of the league - another giant step in promoting gender inclusivity within state-level cricket.



