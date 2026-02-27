Nalgonda, Medchal-Malkajgiri bag TG CM’s Cup football titles

Young footballers in action during the 2nd Telangana Chief Minister’s Cup 2025, held at Gachibowli Stadium from February 20 to 23. The Under-14 Boys and Girls tournament saw spirited participation from district teams across the state, showcasing skill, discipline and sportsmanship. Nalgonda clinched the Girls’ title after a tense 4-3 tie-break win over Nizamabad, while Medchal-Malkajgiri emerged Boys’ champions, defeating Hyderabad 4-2 in tie-breaker.