National Road Cycling Championships: Hyderabad's Aashirwad clinches bronze

Hyderabad: Aashirwad Saxena, a budding road bicyclist from Telangana, won bronze medal on Saturday in the 25th Senior, Junior & Sub-Junior National Road Cycling Championships currently underway at NAVI Mumbai.

Aashirwad Saxena, a class 10 student of St.Pauls High School, took to professional cycling two years back and has been performing well since then.

The 15-year-old boy faced stiff competition from cyclists of many states as he made it to the third place. Neeraj from Harayana stood first and won Gold while Varad Patil from Maharashtra finished second to clinch the silver.

Aashirward who had to be satisfy with the bronze had taken part in 18years team time trial before this event.

After winning the bronze, an upbeat Aashirwad said, "I am happy with my performance. But there is always scope for improvement. I am aiming for the Olympics. So I will focus more."

"I have also started my preparations for the nationals to be held in Hyderabad towards the end of March," he added.

His coach Dr Maxwell Trevor said, "Aashirwad is a promising road bicyclist to be watched. He is talented and working towards bettering his performance."