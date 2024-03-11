Live
Just In
National wrestling trials: Olympian Vinesh suffers humiliating 0-10 loss in 53kg semis; beats Shivanee in 50kg final
Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was a prominent face of protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
New Delhi: Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was a prominent face of protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, defeated Shivanee 11-6 in 50kg final after suffering a humiliating 0-10 defeat against Anju of Railways in the semifinal of the 53 kg category, at the national trials for Olympic qualifiers, in Patiala on Monday.
Anju took just 18 seconds to win the bout.
Vinesh, who is also competing in 50kg, had earlier defeated Nirmala 10-0 in the semis. She then came back in the evening to get the better of Shivanee, defeating her 11-6 in the 50kg ginal.
Earlier, a lot of drama took place at the venue. It is learnt that the delay in the competition was done after Vinesh allegedly demanded that she should be allowed to compete in both the 50kg and 53kg categories.
After a long consultation, she was given the green signal to compete as per her demand.
Whereas, on Sunday, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya were eliminated from the race for the Paris Olympics qualification after losing their respective bouts in the selection trials for the upcoming international tournaments.