National Youth Athletics: Haryana’s Nishchay, 16, stamps his authority in throwing events

Patna: Haryana’s 16-year-old thrower- Nishchay- was a star attraction on the second day of the 20th National Youth Athletics Championships being held at Patliputra Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

Nishchay's gold medal-winning throw in the shot put was 18.93m and far ahead of his nearest rival. “He (Nishchay) has the potential to become a good thrower in the future,” N. Ramesh, chief junior athletics coach, was quoted as saying by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Akhand Pratap Singh of Uttar Pradesh (17.97m) and Harpratap Singh from Punjab (17.40m) won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Nishchay was excited to have crossed the 60m mark (62.14m) in the discus but was a bit disappointed to miss the 19m mark in the shot put. “My goal in the shot put discipline was to achieve my personal best of 19 plus but missed it,” the promising Haryana thrower said.

Abhinav Sreeram of Kerala dominated the boys' heptathlon event with a total of 4731 points. Rahul Jakhar of Gujarat finished second with 4672 points while Akash Ashvini of Bihar ended third with 4550 points.

In the girls' section, Lakshita Mahlawat of Rajasthan won the discus throw event with an effort of 40.77 metres. Oshin of Haryana finished second with 40.19m, while Tejaswini C of Karnataka ended third with a total of 37.76m.

Results:

Boys: 110m hurdles: Nived B (Tamil Nadu) 14.35 seconds, Md Sajid (Jharkhand) 14.43 seconds, Fasalul Haque (Kerala) 14.43 seconds.

Shot put: Nishchay (Haryana) 18.93m, Akhand Pratap Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 17.97m, Harpratap Singh (Punjab) 17.40m.

Heptathlon: Abhinav Sreeram (Kerala) 4731 points, Jakhar Rahul (Gujarat) 4672 points, Akash Ashvini (Bihar) 4550 points.

Girls: 100m hurdles: Shourya Ambure (Maharashtra) 14.55 seconds, Shreya Ithape (Maharashtra) 14.86 seconds, Jeevitha S (Tamil Nadu) 15.41 seconds.

Long jump: Jyoti Jangid (Rajasthan) 5.69m, Obami Murmu (West Bengal) 5.54m, Sasha Sri (Tamil Nadu) 5.36m.

Discus throw: Lakshita Mahlawat (Rajasthan) 40.77m, Oshin (Haryana) 40.19m, Tejaswini C (Karnataka) 37.76m.