Neeraj Chopra pride of India, says Olympic Champion Katie Moon

Mumbai: Olympic Games and pole vault champion Katie Moon, the international Event Ambassador for Mumbai Marathon 2024, is focused on qualifying for Paris 2024 as defending the title will come later.

“We are competing against the best at the US Championships, doing what we do well. So, qualifying for the US gives me a lot of confidence.”

The 32-year-old pole vaulter from the United States cut through the clutter to come to the point about the competitive element of track & field aspirants eying an Olympic berth. It applies to defending champions as well. She emphasised what differentiates competitive sports and the mindset that one must have. Moon briefly spoke about her coach and how he helped her achieve her best by changing her takeoff strategy.

India’s javelin ace Neeraj Chopra has also achieved a similar level of excellence as the US vaulter, with titles at the Olympic Games, and World Athletics and emerging as the number one in men’s javelin at the Diamond League.

Talking about his impact on athletics, she said: "I am told cricket is big here. In such a situation, Neeraj Chopra made people watch his event in track and field, which I feel is an achievement." The Indian will also be defending his title at Paris 2024.

The two-time World Championships gold medalist, Diamond League number one in women’s pole vault Moon is in Mumbai for the 19th edition of the Mumbai Marathon 2024, scheduled for Sunday.

Katie spoke about the energy of the city and looked forward to watching the surging interest in participation year after year and wished the best to the 59,000 runners who will participate in this edition of TMM 2024. She also mentioned how diverse the Mumbai Marathon is and the impact that the event has on the culture of the city. Katie is eyeing the 5km barrier at the Paris Games, after qualification. “Three women vaulters who have cleared 5m will be competing, knowing that is the motivation for me.”

Referring to the aura around events like the TMM 2024, which bring thousands together to lace up and give their best, she stressed upon the power of such events to bring people together and how pumped she is to cheer at the start line. “Training for endurance races like the Tata Mumbai Marathon improves mental health and keeps athletes going in the right direction, which is the beauty of the sport” The US pole vaulter hit the headlines at World Athletics 2023 in Budapest when she and rival Nini Kennedy decided to share the gold medal after being tied at 4.90m. When Tim Hutchings about her feelings towards sharing the medal, she replied, “It was the right thing to do. Nina (Kennedy) is the best mate I ever had and have no issue sharing the gold medal with her.”