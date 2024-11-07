Nikhat hails India’s bid to host 2036 Olympics, calls for SAI centres in each state

New Delhi: After India made a formal bid to host the 2036 Olympics, two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen said the bid would motivate sportspersons but called for the need to establish Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres in every state to foster overall sports development, essential for staging such a prestigious event in the country.

The ambitious plan to bring the world’s largest sporting event to India has been backed by strong government support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly expressed his intent to bring the Olympics to India in 2036.

“India hosting the 2036 Olympics will be a huge motivation for athletes. If we want to host major events like the Olympics, I believe every state should have SAI centres. Currently, there are only regional centres. If I need to train, then I have to go to places like Rohtak, Guwahati, Aurangabad, or wherever these centres are located,” Nikhat told IANS.

“If I have to struggle so much just to get training, imagine the challenges for young kids preparing with 2036 in mind. I might retire by 2036 (she joked), but for them, it will be difficult. Convincing their parents to send them so far away for training will be very challenging. If every state has an SAI centre with good coaches, it will benefit everyone, and we’ll be able to focus on athletes from the grassroots level,” she said.

Nikhat, a Deputy Suprindent of Police (DSP) with Telangana Police, further suggested that every state should have multi-facility stadiums to help the young athletes train in better infrastructure. “Along with this, each state’s capital should have a good stadium and a policy in place to support young athletes who aren’t financially stable. By sponsoring their equipment from the grassroots level, providing quality coaches, and giving them access to facilities, we can give them a solid push, helping them reach the senior level and potentially make the nation proud,” she added.

However, Nikhat’s hopes of winning a medal on her Olympic debut in Paris ended early after she lost to Wu Yu of China by unanimous decision in the Round of 16 of the women’s 50kg boxing event.

Reflecting on her Paris campaign, the two-time world champion and Asian Games bronze medallist said, “There was no pressure at all because I had previously won many competitions where no one expected me to win. Paris was my first Olympics, and I was unseeded. In my weight category, I had only two major competitors -- the Turkish boxer (Busenaz Cakiroglu), and the Chinese.”

“I had defeated the Turkish boxer before, but I had no prior experience against the Chinese boxer, so I was clueless. I had only observed her playing but hadn’t sparred with her. Unfortunately, in Paris, I had to face the Chinese boxer in the second round itself, leading to an early exit from the competition,” she further said.

“More than the loss, what saddened me was seeing the medals go to boxers I had previously defeated. It was really heartbreaking that I missed out on a medal in the Olympics despite being a two-time world champion,” Nikhat added.