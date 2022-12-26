Nikhat packs a punch

In Nikhat Zareen, a new star emerged on the horizon while veteran MC Mary Kom, standing in the twilight of her career, was left heartbroken in what was an eventful year for Indian boxing. As India enjoyed good results in the ring, they were also awarded the hosting rights of next year's women's World Championships but on the global front, the sport's Olympic future continued to remain under scrutiny.

Nikhat's golden run: After spending her formative years in the shadows of the legendary Mary Kom, Nikhat grabbed the opportunity with both hands when time came to make the flyweight division, which was dominated by the six-time champion, her own. Nikhat claimed a hat-trick of gold medals in 2022.

She started the year by etching her name in the history books as she became the first Indian boxer to win a second gold medal at the prestigious Strandja Memorial tournament.

Once requesting a "fair trial" for a shot at the Olympics, the Telangana boxer replicated her idol Mary Kom's world championship-winning feat. It was India's first Worlds title in four years and only the second (after Mary) outside the country.

Her slew of wins as a teenager had led people to hail her as a possible heir to Mary Kom's throne and her gold-winning triumph, India's first yellow metal in four years at the World Championship, consolidated the view.

As Nikhat rose from the ranks, the defining force in Indian boxing for well over a decade, the timeless Mary Kom decided it was time for the next generation to make its mark. The London Olympic bronze medallist opted to skip the World Championships and the now-postponed Asian Games to concentrate on the Birmingham CWG. But fate had other plans -- cruel ones.

Amit's redemption and Shiva's tryst with history: Unlike Mary Kom, Amit Panghal had a lot on the line this year. But the Games proved to be a disaster as he crashed out in the first round. However, the Rohtak boxer redeemed his hard-earned reputation by bettering the colour of his 2018 CWG Gold Coast silver. The signature salute and his little smile after winning the title at Birmingham Games showed the satisfaction he felt. Veteran Shiva Thapa also sparkled in the men's circuit. While he made a quiet exit at the CWG, the 29-year-old became the first-ever male boxer in the history of the Asian Championships to win six medals. The climax was bittersweet though as he was forced to withdraw midway through his final bout due to an injury, settling for a silver.