Nothing can be done now: World wrestling chief on disqualification

Paris: United World Wrestling (UWW) chief Nenad Lalovic on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of overturning Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Olympic wrestling final. Vinesh was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in. Lalovic expressed sadness on the unfortunate turn of events which saw Vinesh Phogat being disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024.



Notably, Phogat was supposed to fight in the final of the women’s freestyle 50 kg wrestling against USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt.



UWW chief Nenad Lalovic also shared his thoughts on the matter in an exclusive conversation a news channel. He felt for Vinesh but added that the rules were pre-defined and everyone has to respect them.

“We have to respect the rules. I’m so sad that what happened to her. She was overweight very small one. But the rules are rules and everything is public. All the athletes are there and it’s impossible to let someone to compete who does not make the weight,” Lalovic said.