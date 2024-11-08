Indian motorsport youngster Kush Maini moves a step closer to Formula One

Hyderabad: Indian motorsport youngster Kush Maini moved a step closer to realising his dream of competing in the Formula One category after completing another test run with the BWT Alpine F1 team.

Kush Maini took to the wheels of the BWT Alpine F1 car at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar. It was Maini’s fourth test drive with the BWT Alpine F1 team in the last six months.

The Indian has now tested the F1 cars at circuits in Austria, Italy, Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

The multiple day test at Qatar’s brand-new Lusail International Circuit is the first for Maini on the track. He will, however, be in action racing on the same track in the last leg of the Formula 2 season, mostly the feeder series for the F1 category.

The Indian did a good showing during the earlier test drive at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. Maini has now shown very good consistency with the BWT Alpine F1 team and his good showing in test drives has now made him a top contender for the reserve driver’s position for the Enstone based racing team.

The upcoming season of the Formula One will see three drivers graduate from the F2 class to the F1 class and Kush Maini is gunning to be one of the three drivers, given his stupendous record with the F1 team.

The Indian will be competing in two more races in the Formula 2 circuit and end the 2024 season. Racing for Invicta Racing, the team in pole position to win the Constructors’ Championship.

Kush is on the right track to be the first ever Indian to have a Formula racing Championship to his name.

He has five podium finishes, including one race win this year, and is all set to move to the F1 circuit from the F2 class when the next season commences.