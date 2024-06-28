Triple jumper Eldhose Paul suffers heel bone fracture, ruled out of 2024 Paris Olympics qualification race

Indian triple jumper athlete Eldhose Paul suffered a heel bone fracture that ended his dreams of competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Paul, a Commonwealth Games champion, sustained an injury at the JBL Jump Fest on Alzbetina Street in Kosice earlier this month. An evaluation by the medical team in India ruled it to be a fracture in the calcaneus—the heel bone—ending his hopes of competing at the Summer Games.

Although the 27-year-old has not qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, he had a chance to make the cut at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Panchkula, the final Olympic qualifier.

Paul took to social media to announce the heartbreaking update. “I wanted to take a moment to share a personal update with all of you. Unfortunately, I sustained an injury during the last competition I took part in, which occurred towards the end of the qualifying period. After returning to India and undergoing further evaluation, it’s been concluded that I have a fracture in the calcaneus (heel bone) that requires immediate attention,” Paul wrote.

He added that it was heartbreaking for him to not represent the country at the Olympics, which would have been the pinnacle in his career. “This news means that my Olympic journey ends here. Words cannot express how heartbreaking this is for me. Representing my country this year would have been the pinnacle of my career,” he added.

He, however, took the setback in stride and said it was not the end and he was raring to make a comeback. “However, as athletes, we understand that injuries are part of the sport and I choose to look forward with optimism. As I take this time to heal and recover, I am reminded that this is not the end of my story. Thank you for being part of my journey. Your support means everything,” he concluded.