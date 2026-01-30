OU announces Inter-College C’ships schedule

Osmania University has announced the schedule for three Inter-College Championships for Men to be held in February 2026. The Inter-College Chess Championship will take place on February 2 and 3 at Vivekananda Government Degree College, Vidyanagar.

The Inter-College Karate Championship is scheduled for February 5 at 7.30 am at Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology.

The Inter-College Best Physique Championship will be conducted on February 7 at Vivekananda Government Degree College, Vidyanagar.

Interested colleges and participants can contact Prof. S. Jagan Mohan, Organising Secretary, at 9440038233 for Chess and Best Physique events, and Md. Habeeb Khan, Organising Secretary, at 9705139780 for the Karate Championship.