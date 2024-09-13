Pakistan Cricket Board upgrades stadiums ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Hyderabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board has been renovating stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The stadiums are renovated at a cost of PKR 12.8 billion.

The Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi gave a breakdown at the Board of Governors meeting in Faisalabad. He assured that the three marquee venues in Pakistan will be ready to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.



Divulging details of how the PKR 12.8 billion is being utilised to renovate the stadiums, Naqvi said the major chunk of the fund would be given to upgrade the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Naqvi said PKR 7.7 billion out of the total 12.8 billion will be spent on the upgradation of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.



Explaining further, Naqvi said PKR 1,100 million rupees will be spent on constructing a new steel-structured pavilion and PKR 3,471 million will be spent for a concrete office building. He added that a steel structure for the enclosure will be constructed at a cost of PKR 1,250 million along with spending PKR 189 million for a moat, and PKR 330 million for the replacement of two LED digital screens.



The PCB chairman added that the floodlights at the Gaddafi Stadium will also be replaced apart from installation of new seats and other external development works. Naqvi also have a breakdown of the above too. The floodlights at the Gaddafi Stadium will now have 480 new LED lights.



The development and upgradation works at the National Stadium in Karachi will close the PCB PKR 3.5 billion. The upgrade also includes new construction at the stadium like the steel structure of the pavilion building, renovating the main building and hospitality boxes, installation of two new LED digital screens and installing 450 new LED lights for the flood lights.



Apart from these works, PKR 340 million will be spent on the installation of new seats at the stadium, detailed Naqvi.



Meanwhile, the development works at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi will cost the PCB PKR 1.5 billion. The existing floodlights will be upgraded to LED lights and 350 LED lights will be used for the upgrade. The main building, the hospitality boxes and other spectator-friendly areas will also be renovated.



The PCB will also spend PKR 330 million for two new LED digital screens and PKR 272 million on new seating at the Pindi Stadium.



The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will mostly be held in February-March 2025.

