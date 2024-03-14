Para Shooting World Cup: Manish Narwal dominates with 2 silver at Para World Cup

New Delhi: Star Indian para shooter Manish Narwal won a silver medal each in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) individual and team events at the WSPS Para Shooting World Cup here on Wednesday.

Narwal shot 236.7 to finish behind Chao Yang of China (240.3), who claimed the top spot on the podium while Korea's Jeongdu Jo settled for the bronze (214.7) in individual section.

The world champion para shooter then joined forces with Rudransh Khandelwal and Sanjeev Giri to fetch the silver in the P1 men's team 10m air pistol (SH1) event. Rubina Francis won India's third medal of the day, a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol (SH1) event.

Rubina shot 211.2 in the eight-shooter final. Krisztina David (234.8) of Hungary and Russia's Oksana Berezovskaia (230.4), who is competing as Neutral Paralympic Athlete, took home the gold and silver medal respectively.

Earlier, Narwal had shot 574 to finish third in the qualification round while Khandelwal (564), Giri (559) and Singhraj (546) failed to advance to the individual final.

In the other events of the day, the Indians failed to make it to the final eight of the R7 - men's 50m rifle 3 positions (SH1) category, with Rakesh Nidagundi being the best performer in the qualification round, finishing 14th.