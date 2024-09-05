Paralympic 2024: Harvinder Singh scripts history as India's first Paralympic gold medalist in Archery

Harvinder Singh made history at the Paris Paralympics by becoming the first Indian archer to win a gold medal. Competing in the men's individual recurve open event, Harvinder demonstrated remarkable skill and composure, securing a historic victory for India.

In a gripping final, Harvinder faced Poland's Lukasz Ciszek, a formidable opponent with significant experience on the international stage. The match was tense, with both archers displaying extraordinary precision and mental fortitude.

This gold medal win at the Paris Paralympics has not only added to India’s medal tally but also highlighted the potential of Indian archers on the global stage. Harvinder Singh’s name will forever be etched in the annals of Indian sports history as a trailblazer in Paralympic archery.