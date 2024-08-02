Paris Olympics 2024: This loss is one of the hardest of my career, says PV Sindhu

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu said her round-of-16 loss to He Bingjiao at the Paris Olympics 2024 is the hardest of her glittering badminton career thus far.

Sindhu came a cropper against Bingjiao as she couldn’t decode her game and ultimately went down 19-21, 14-21 in straight games.



Taking to social media, Sindhu expressed her feelings at not being able to win her third Olympic medal. She said the journey at Paris 2024 was a beautiful one but the loss was a difficult one. “This loss is one of the hardest of my career. It will take time to accept, but as life moves forward, I know I will come to terms with it,” she wrote on social media.



The 29-year-old said the journey to the Olympics was marred by injuries and rehabilitation. She was almost away from the game for a couple of years and she said despite challenges, she is blessed to have competed at the Paris Olympics. “The journey to Paris 2024 was a battle, marked by two years of injuries and long periods away from the game. Despite these challenges, standing here and representing my wonderful country at a third Olympics makes me feel truly blessed,” she added.



She added that there were no regrets after the campaign ended. “I’m incredibly fortunate to compete at this level and, even more importantly, to inspire a generation. Your messages have been a tremendous source of comfort during this time. My team and I gave everything we had for Paris 2024, leaving it all on the court with no regrets,” she said.



Reiterating the fact that she will be back to the sport after a small break, Sindhu said the break is for her body and more importantly her mind. She said she would carefully chalk down her journey ahead. “Regarding my future, I want to be clear: I will continue, albeit after a small break. My body, and more importantly, my mind need it. However, I plan to carefully evaluate the journey ahead, finding more joy in playing the sport I love so very much,” she concluded the post.

