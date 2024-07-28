Live
- ‘Kubera’ teamunveils a striking poster on Dhanush's birthday
- ‘Jewel Thief’ teaser and audio get a grand launch
- Dulquer Salmaan’snext telugu film ‘Aakasam Lo Oka Tara’unveiled
- Arjun’s first look from Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ adds anticipation
- Anupama dazzles in body-hugging outfit
- ‘A Journey to Kashi’now streaming on Amazon Prime rental
- BRCA gene mutations pose breast cancer risk even among men
- Mamata Banerjee’s mike-off charge ‘completely false’: FM Sitharaman
- Centre’s big push for electric vehicle adoption, manufacturing continues
- Paris Olympics: Arjun Babuta qualifies for men's 10m Air Rifle final, Sandeep Singh fails to advance
Just In
Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker bags historic bronze in women's 10m Air Pistol event
Highlights
Manu Bhaker won a historic bronze medal for India in the women's 10m Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
Chateauroux: Manu Bhaker won a historic bronze medal for India in the women's 10m Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
Manu shot 221.7 in the final to become the first Indian women's athlete to win a medal in shooting.
South Korea's Oh Ye Jin wins the gold with an Olympic record score of 243.2 points. Another Korean Ki Yejin takes the silver with 241.3 points.
More details to follow.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS