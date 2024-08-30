Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara wins gold medal, breaks Paralympics record

Avani Lekhara created history when she became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic gold medals.

Avani won the gold medal in the 10m air rifle event (SH1) at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024. She successfully defended her gold medal she won at the Tokyo Paralympics, creating history.

India’s Mona Agarwal won the bronze medal.

The SH1 category in shooting has athletes whose movements are affected in their arms, lower trunk, legs or have no limbs.

The 22-year-old Avani scored 249.7 to win the gold medal. The score is a new record and Avani erased her own record of 249.6 she scored in Tokyo. Mona scored 228.7 for the bronze medal.

In fact, Mona took to shooting only in 2022 and is competing in her maiden Paralympics.

Mona was leading in the final round of shots but fell behind after Avani scored a couple of bulls eyes.

Avani is wheelchair-bound after a car mishap left her paralysed below the waist when she was 11-years-old.

Avani trains with leading shooting coach Suma Sirur since 2018 at the Lakshya Shooting Club. Suma was ecstatic after Avani’s win and said she had a lot of respect for Avani’s achievement. “Many congratulations to all of us! Back-to-back golds in consecutive Paralympics for India’s Golden Girl, Avani Lekhara. Respect for her incredible achievement. Two Indian para shooters, including Avani, qualified for the finals in the R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event. Avani has been training at Lakshya Shooting Club since 2018, and Mona Agarwal also did a fantastic job, winning the bronze. What a team – Champion Avani and Lakshya Shooting Club,” Suma said, in a statement.

Avani travels to train with Suma in Navi Mumbai three to four times in a year.

The gold medal in the 10m air rifle event is Avani’s third medal at the Paralympics. She won the gold medal in the 10m air rifle event at the Tokyo Paralympics for her first Paralympics medal and also won the bronze medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event at the Japanese capital.

In the qualification, Avani, the defending champion, shot 625.8 to be placed second behind Iryna Shchetnik, who broke the Paralympic qualification record with a score of 627.5. Meanwhile, Mona scored 623.1 in the qualification and was placed fifth in the final.

Avani is the second Indian Paralympian after javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia to win two gold medals at the Paralympics.

She won the gold medal at the 10m air rifle SH1 event at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games in 2023.

She is inspired by Abhinav Bindra and took up shooting in 2015. She also received the Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honour in 2021.