Paris Paralympics 2024: Harvinder Singh and Preethi Pal to be India’s flag bearers at closing ceremony

Indian Paralympic gold medalist Harvinder Singh and bronze medalist Preethi Pal will be India’s flag bearers at the closing ceremony of the Paris Paralympics 2024.

India’s chef-de-mission Satya Prakash Sangwan confirmed the development on Friday.

Sangwan said both Harvinder and Preethi have performed as the ambassadors of India’s grit and determination and the duo have a role to play in motivating the future generations of para-athletes. “Harvinder Singh’s historic gold in archery and Preeti Pal’s stellar performance in athletics have made them true ambassadors of our nation’s grit and determination. Their role as flag bearers at the closing ceremony is a symbol of the incredible journey our athletes have undertaken. Their achievements inspire us all, and I am confident they will continue to motivate future generations of para-athletes,” he said in a media statement.

Harvinder Singh won India’s first archery gold medal at the Paralympics while Preethi won the bronze medal in women’s 100m T35 event and the women’s 200m T35 event. Preethi is now India’s only Paralympian to win multiple medals at the quadrennial Games.

Harvinder said it was the highest honour he could get. “Winning gold for India has been a dream come true, and now leading our nation as a flag bearer at the closing ceremony is the highest honour I could imagine. This victory is for everyone who believed in me, and I hope to inspire many more to pursue their dreams,” Harvinder said.

Preethi said the honour of being India’s flag bearer is not just for her but for the entire para-athlete community. “It is a great honour to represent India as a flag bearer. This moment is not just about me; it’s about every para-athlete who has pushed their limits to make our nation proud. I am thrilled to be leading our incredible team at the closing ceremony,” Preethi said.

India have so far won a record haul of 26 medals at the Paris Paralympics 2024 with six gold medals, a single edition high, nine silver medals and 11 bronze medals. The Paris Paralympics tally bettered India’s haul at the Tokyo Paralympics where the Indian para-athletes won 19 medals, including five gold medals.