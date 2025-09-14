Patidar and Tilak named captains for India A 50-over games against Australia A

Rajat Patidar and Tilak Varma have been named captains for India A’s upcoming 50-over matches against Australia A. All three 50-over games will be held at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from September 30 to October 5, with a start time of 1:30 pm IST.

Patidar, who’s played one ODI for India, will lead the hosts in the opening fixture, while Tilak, who has four ODI appearances, is set to take charge for the last two games after completing his 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup duties in the UAE.

Just like Tilak, Harshit Rana, Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh will also miss the first match due to Asia Cup commitments, but are picked for the next two games against Australia A.

India duo of Riyan Parag and Ravi Bishnoi, along with Yudhvir Singh, Gurjapneet Singh, Ayush Badoni, Vipraj Nigam, Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Porel are picked for all three matches.

Delhi’s left-handed opener Priyansh Arya, who grabbed headlines in IPL 2025 for his superb run with Punjab Kings, is part of the India A squad for the first match, as is his fellow statemate Simranjeet Singh.

There were murmurs of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being potentially part of India A 50-over games, but the veteran duo haven’t been named as the selectors have opted to include talented and in-form players. It also means that Rohit and Virat will be directly seen in action for India’s three-match ODI series in Australia, starting on October 19 in Perth.

Before the three 50-over games in Kanpur, India A and Australia A will face off in two four-day first-class matches, to be held at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow from September 16-19 and 23-26 respectively.

India A squad for 1st one-day match against Australia A: Rajat Patidar (Captain), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, and Simarjeet Singh

India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day games against Australia A: Tilak Varma (Captain), Rajat Patidar (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.